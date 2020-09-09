STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former govt gave AP Fibernet project tenders to ineligible firms: Andhra Pradesh Govt to HC

Sriram said that the Enforcement Directorate has registered a Enforcement Case Information Report into the money laundering aspect in Amaravati lands.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday told the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the previous government had resorted to large-scale irregularities in the AP Fibernet project and tenders were given to ineligible firms.

Continuing the arguments in the petition filed by TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendraprasad in the High Court seeking a stay on the SIT probe into Amaravati lands and other ‘irregularities’ during the previous government, Advocate General S Sriram said that the then government, while awarding the Fibernet project, flouted tender norms and did not follow the Central Vigilance Commission guidelines in the process. 

Sriram said that the State government wrote to the High Court on February 28 seeking permission to constitute a special court for the trial of the cases being investigated by the SIT and it did not start its investigation as there was no response from the court. Only the Crime Investigation Department is probing the case, he informed.

Sriram said that the Enforcement Directorate has registered a Enforcement Case Information Report into the money laundering aspect in Amaravati lands. Sriram said that court should hear the petitions challenging the SIT probe only after naming the Centre and others as respondents.  

He said the elected government has the power to review administrative policies and there is no constitutional bar for that.  He also said the government constituted the SIT in accordance with the provisions of the CrPC and there is no violation of law.
The court posted the matter to Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court AP Fibernet project
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp