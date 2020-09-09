Minor reshuffle of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers. Special Chief Secretary (Endowments), Revenue Department, JSV Prasad has been transferred and posted as Director General, AP Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), Bapatla. Commissioner (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) M Girija Shankar was given full additional charge of the post of secretary (Endowments), Revenue Department.

MN Harendra Prasad, Deputy Secretary (Finance Department & CEO, CFMS (APCFSS), has been transferred and posted as joint collector (Rythu Bharosa & Revenue), Nellore District.

Kothamasu Dinesh Kumar, sub-collector, Guntur district, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nellore. Kathawate Mayur Ashok of Bihar-cadre has been posted as sub-collector, Guntur district.