No change in schedule. CETs will be conducted from September 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All eight Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for engineering and other professional courses will be held as scheduled. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said the CETs will be conducted from September 10 in the state as per the schedule announced recently, and no exams will be postponed or cancelled. His statement came amid uncertainty over whether the exams would be conducted in view of the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, he said, “All CETs will be conducted on the day, date and time announced earlier this month. The examinations will not be cancelled.”He added that all the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would be followed. “As per the guidelines, all exam centres will be disinfected before and after each exam. Special staff will be deployed for sanitation and cleanliness. We will get help from police personnel to assist candidates in maintaining physical distance. Each candidate’s temperature will be checked at the entry points, and it will be ensured that they are wearing three-layered masks. Masks and sanitiser will also be made available at each centre,” he said, adding that each supervisor will be given personal protective equipment (PPE).

This apart, all centres will be under CCTV surveillance and each one will have an isolation room for candidates who have symptoms of Covid-19.Hall tickets can be downloaded from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website www.sche.ap.gov.in from September 10. A road map to the examination centre and seating arrangements will also be attached to the hall tickets, which will be scanned at the centre instead of being signed manually, to avoid physical contact.A total of 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 for APICET, and 37,167 for APECET.