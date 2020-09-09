Tense situation in Talla Proddutur

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A tense situation prevailed in Talla Proddutur, a submergence village under Gandikota project, with huge posse of policemen reaching there to evacuate the villagers, who have been staging a protest for the past six days against their eviction. The villagers squatted on the road demanding basic facilities at the R&R colony, where they will be shifted, and payment of compensation to all the affected people. For the past six days, even as water entered the village, the locals are not ready to leave. They foiled the attempts by police and revenue officials to shift them to relief centres. On Tuesday, additional police force reached the village to evict the locals, but they did not relent and continued their protest.

Jammalamadugu Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagaraju held talks with the villagers to convince and shift them to relief camps. The DSP said that they will take their problems regarding shifting them to the R&R colony to the district administration, but the villagers did not relent.

Later, revenue officials too held talks with the villagers and assured that power, water and all other facilities will be made at the relief centres at the earliest and tried to convince the villagers to shift. The protests were continuing when the last reports came in.