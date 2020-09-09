STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested, valuables worth Rs 29.95 lakh recovered in Visakhapatnam

Sinha said that the accused committed  35 property offences in the city limits, 18 in rural areas, four in Vizianagaram district and one in West Godavari district. 

Published: 09th September 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police on Tuesday arrested a three-member gang for committing burglaries and recovered valuables worth Rs 29.95 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Bathula Prabhakar (24), a resident of Palakoderu in West Godavari district, Pedapati Naveen (21), a resident of New Gajuwaka, and Kuppa Taviti Raju (28), a resident of Makkuva mandal in Vizianagaram district. 

Addressing the mediapersons, Commissioner of Police MK Sinha said, “The burglars entered a home and took away gold weighing 40 tolas and Rs 3 lakh cash. The gang is wanted in 58 cases in West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. Of the total cases, 35 were filed in Vizag alone.” 

Sinha said that the accused committed  35 property offences in the city limits, 18 in rural areas, four in Vizianagaram district and one in West Godavari district. 

