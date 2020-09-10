2 die in collision of cars

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and four others injured when two cars collided head-on at Kanamarlapudi village in Savalyapuram mandal on Wednesday.

Savalyapuram Sub-Inspector K Swarnalatha said Thota Uday Eswar (40) and Thumaluri Venkata Subbaiah (50) who were travelling in the ill-fated cars, died on the spot in the collision. Eswar was driving one of the ill-fated cars. He along with his family members Annapoorna, Rupa and Prasanna, was going to Srisailam from Eluru when the mishap occurred. Mahesh, driver of the other ill-fated car, escaped unhurt in the incident, while Durga Rao, an occupant, was injured. A case was registered.