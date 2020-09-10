STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9,842 recoveries reported against 10,418 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

With 9,842 persons getting cured and discharged from hospitals across the state, the overall recoveries crossed 4.25 lakh even as active cases stood at 97,271.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:18 AM

Coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 1,399 new infections adding to its tally, East Godavari has now reported more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the state registered over 10,000 cases again on Wednesday taking the aggregate to 5.27 lakh.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh tested 71,692 samples in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 10,418 returned positive. Apart from East Godavari, two other districts saw their tallies grow by more than 1,000 - Prakasam (1,271) and West Godavari (1,134).

The total cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts, where another 949 and 887 people tested positive, shot past the 40,000 and 45,000 marks, respectively. With 9,842 persons getting cured and discharged from hospitals across the state, the overall recoveries crossed 4.25 lakh even as active cases stood at 97,271. With the sudden spike in cases in the recent past, Prakasam district now has the highest number of active cases of 14,717, followed by 13,151 in East Godavari.

Krishna, one of the districts that reported the least spike in the recent past, has the lowest number of active cases. As many as 2,786 people here are still under treatment after the recovery of 16,300 others. Meanwhile, the state saw its COVID-19 toll grow by 74 to 4,634 (as on Wednesday). 

Kadapa reported nine casualties in the same period, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam seven each, Anantapur, Guntur, Chittoor and West Godavari six each, Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam five each, Vizianagaram three and East Godavari two., 

The toll in Chittoor, where six more people died of Covid, is inching towards the 500 mark. Vizianagaram has accounted for the least number of casualties with a cumulative death count of 184.

