Andhra Pradesh government launches app for spoken English training to Anganwadi workers

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which had decided to convert Anganwadi centres as Pre-Primary 1 and Pre-Primary 2 schools for the children of poor families, launched a mobile App to impart online training for Anganwadi workers, helpers and Mahila Shakti Kendra supervisors in spoken English.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to take steps to open YSR PP1 and PP2 schools in the second week of November.

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the progress of Nadu-Nedu works on Wednesday, said SAADHANA - the mobile app - has been developed to impart spoken English training for Anganwaadi workers, helpers and Mahila Shakti Kendras supervisors.

Jagan said that Anganwadi Centres will get major facelift under the Nadu-Nedu scheme and directed the officials not to compromise on quality of the works. The education department officials were asked to study the curriculum in kindergarten schools and ensure that the best practices are implemented at Anganwadi centres as well.

Under 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme in Anganwadi centres, facilities such as toilets with running water, drinking water facilities, minor/ major repairs, electrification, kitchen works, refrigerator, furniture, green chalk board, 55 inch TV, paintings on the walls and a play zone should be made available, he said.

The Chief Minister said newly formed Advisory Committee and Curriculum Committees should monitor the quality of food, sanitation and bathrooms at Anganwadi Centres. The training of Anganwadi teachers should be clear and more challenging, he said and added 27,438 new buildings need to be constructed of which 17,984 buildings will be constructed in the first phase and 9,454 in the second phase.

Under Nadu-Nedu, identification of land should be completed by September 30, Anganwadi development committees should be set up, material should be procured and other works should be completed.

The construction works should be started by December 1 and completed by June 30, 2021. Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar and other senior officials were present.