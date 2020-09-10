Contact-free lift operation through app 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri on Wednesday installed a smartphone App, OTIS eCall BLE for non-contact lift operation. NTPC is the first organisation in Visakhapatnam to install the eCall BLE App to enable passengers to have a remote call to the elevator.

Just by installing the App and configuring it using a QR code available on all floors, employees no longer need to touch public access buttons. The App has the provision for operating from outside the lift to select the direction of movement and from inside for selection of floors to reach.

All this can be accessed by one through their mobile phones eradicating the slightest risk of infection transmission through common touch points. It is one of the many initiatives by the NTPC Simhadri to ensure safety of employees.