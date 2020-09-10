‘Govt reconstructing temples in AP’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: A day after the BJP and other Right-wing activists staged a protest at Antarvedi during which convoys of Cabinet ministers were attacked to protest the government’s “inaction” in nabbing those responsible for burning the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Wednesday hit back at the BJP and Jana Sena (JSP) for trying to incite communal passions in the state.

“The BJP and JSP were part of the previous TDP government. BJP leader P Manikyala Rao was the endowments minister then. What were these parties doing when the TDP government demolished 40 temples in the name of Pushkarams? The Chandrababu Naidu government demolished ancient temples such as the Dashamuka Anjaneya Swamy temple, Rahu-Ketu temple, and Sitamma Padalu. What were the BJP and JSP doing?” he asked, and said the present government is now reconstructing the demolished temples.

Srinivas also launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying the latter has expertise in hatching conspiracies, be it setting a train afire in Tuni (Kapu reservation agitation) or razing down banana plantations in Amaravati.

Stating that the YSRC government considers all religions equal and will not tolerate attacks on any place of worship, the minister said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is protecting temple land from encroachment and ensuring non-Hindus are not employed in temples.

Srinivas said the investigation into the fire mishap is on and the government immediately suspended the officials concerned, but opposition parties are trying to politicise the issue. He added that the government sanctioned `95 lakh for a new Ratham which would be ready for Rathotsavam in February. “The police are probing the incident and will soon bring out the facts and take action against those responsible,” he promised.

Meanwhile, Antarvedi was fortified and a huge posse of police was deployed on all roads leading to the temple town in the wake of the ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ call given by the BJP and JSP. Several leaders of the two parties were taken into preventive custody in both East and West Godavari districts and Somu Veerraju was allowed to Antarvedi to visit the temple. It is learnt that four persons were taken into custody and investigators have ruled out the possibility of short circuit or mischief, and are looking at the sabotage angle.Veerraju condemned the series of attacks on temples.

Addl Commissioner

The endowments department had appointed Additional Commissioner-II Ramachandra Mohan as the Special Officer to coordinate issues pertaining to the Antarvedi chariot, including its reconstruction. “The special officer shall coordinate with all officials in the task of reconstruction and other issues related to the chariot,” the GO said.

BJP to stage protest

The BJP said it would stage a protest on Thursday opposing the “attack” on temples and demanding protection for temples in AP. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “The YSRC government is arresting those who are questioning it over the incident. So the BJP has decided to stage a protest against this attitude from 10 am to 11 am, Thursday,” he said.