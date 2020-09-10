Guntur SP launches ‘Coffee with Men’ for friendly policing, rapport with people  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur and Managalgiri SHOs conducted an interactive session, ‘Coffee with Men’, with police and home guards under the initiative launched by Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) RN Ammi Reddy.

Ammi Reddy directed the SHOs to spend quality time every Sunday with the constables and home guards and have a cup of coffee with them. The police department has accorded top priority to friendly policing, he said, under which the officers bond with police personnel as well as the public.

As part of the initiative, Ammi Reddy told the SHOs to discuss with the police and home guards about pending cases, law and order issues, safety measures among others when they sit together on Sundays. They should also spend time with those working on certain court cases and enquire about their status.

“Only if the officers give respect to those working under them, would they treat the public with respect,” the SP said. He asked the SHOs to start friendly police system at the police stations. He said that the SHOs should coordinate with the police and home guards in a bid to improve better communication channels.

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector G Srinivasa Rao interacted with policemen and home guards in the Arundelpet police station on Tuesday. He said that he spoke with constables and home guards about their problems, health issues, problems on duty among others. He also assured them that if they have any health problems, he will take them to the notice of higher-ups.