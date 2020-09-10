HC asks Andhra Pradesh government to resume pension for 175 beneficiaries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the state government for not following due procedure in stopping pensions to 175 beneficiaries of Birlangi in Itchapuram mandal and five beneficiaries of Penubarthi (Srikakulam), the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday asked the government to pay the pension due to them within 15 days.

The 175 beneficiaries from Birlangi have not received pensions from September last and the five from Penubarthi were denied pension from March this year. Hearing a batch of petitions filed by the beneficiaries, the High Court found fault with the government for denying pensions, by citing lack of documents, to widows and single women.

Advocate K Venkateswarlu, on behalf of Birlangi villagers, said the petitioners hail from backward areas and if a couple separates after a decision by village or community heads, there will not be any official document to prove the same.

Similarly, if the death of a person is not registered with the gram panchayat, there will not be any documents to show that the person’s wife is a widow, the advocate said. The petitioners were getting pension since 2006 and they were denied the same after the change in government, the advocate added.

Arguing on behalf of petitioners from Penubarthi, advocate M Krishna Rao said pension was stopped to two beneficiaries citing that their children were employed while three others were denied of the benefit as they have lands. The officials took the decision without any enquiry, he said. Government Pleader maintained that the pensions were stopped only after proper enquiry.

Delivering the verdict, Justice B Devanand said it is not acceptable if the pensions to the beneficiaries were stopped due to political reasons. The court also said that the petitioners were not served any notice before removing them from the beneficiaries’ list.

