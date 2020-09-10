STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITDC to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh: Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Anil Kumar Choudary said they will discuss the issue and assured to provide cooperation in training the engineering graduates, who will be appearing for GATE and apprentice jobs.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday said the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has come forward to set up a Tourism Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh and that an MoU regarding the same will be signed soon.

Commencing his three-day visit to Delhi on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy called on ITDC Chairman and Managing Director Kamala Vardhana Rao and sought his cooperation in creating job opportunities and imparting training in the tourism sector. 

The ITDC Chairman said they will try to increase job opportunities in the State under the  Hunar Se Rozgar programme. Rao also responded positively to the idea of special training in culinary courses. 

Later, the minister met National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) CMD Gurudeep Singh and urged him to set up a centre of excellence near the NTPC unit at Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district, to which the CMD responded positively. 

Later, the minister met Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Anil Kumar Choudary and requested him to set up a centre of excellence related to steel in Kadapa district and sought financial assistance under corporate social responsibility. 

Anil Kumar Choudary said they will discuss the issue and assured to provide cooperation in training the engineering graduates, who will be appearing for GATE and apprentice jobs. The minister said the State has been planning to set up centres of excellence in every sector.

He explained the initiatives being taken up by the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of human resources by setting up a skill development university and skill development colleges and sought the support of the Centre in this regard.

Goutham Reddy also informed that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, higher education, skill development & training and industries departments have joined together for identifying industry driven roles/courses/curriculum to provide human resources as per the requirements of the industry.

