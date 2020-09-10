STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No restriction on load or number of agriculture connections: Andhra Pradesh government

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam said that metering of the connections was essential to know the load being used by the connections.

Micro-irrigation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clarifying that there would not be any restriction either on load or number of agriculture connections under the YSR free agriculture power scheme, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam said that metering of the connections was essential to know the load being used by the connections to ensure better transmission system for qualitative power supply.

 He also clarified that not a single paisa would be charged from the farmers at any stage of the process, including installation of meters and protective equipment, and even in case of damage or theft.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ajeya Kallam said that Andhra Pradesh was one of the three States not to have meters for agriculture connections. The other two were Telangana and Tamil Nadu, he added. 

"The problem on the ground-level is, we don’t know how much load the connections are taking. An MLA has recently said that permits were given for installing 5 HP motors, but as it couldn’t draw enough water, 7.5 HP and 10 HP motors were being used. Because of the absence of meters, we don’t know the load due to which problems such as voltage issues in the transmission lines, failure of motors and lack of clarity on necessary substations are arising. Once the meters are installed, we will know the load and consumption levels, and can take steps to arrange necessary substations and transformers," he explained.

He also added that meters would allow the distribution companies (discoms) to assess the situation in real time and rectify the problems, if any. 

Ajeya Kallam added that all existing beneficiaries will get the nine-hour qualitative power free of cost. 
Clearing a few apprehensions of the farmers, he said, "There is no question of additional charges if consumption or load is higher. The scheme’s name is free power and how much ever power is consumed in the nine hours, there won’t be any burden. The meters' installation cost will be borne by the discoms. In case of any issues with meters, including failure or theft in the future, the discoms will take care of it. Not a single penny will be charged from the farmers."

He added that unauthorised connections will not be disconnected and will be regularised as per the existing charges. "Once the reform is brought in, in line with the Centre’s plan, to empower farmers to ask the discoms for qualitative power, they will know how much they are paying for the power they use,” he said.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli explained that were 18.55 lakh agriculture connections in AP of which 17.5 lakh were live. Another one lakh unauthorised motors could be present as per estimation, he added.

7,523 junior linemen appointed in one year 

Talking about the initiatives taken by the State government in the last one year to strengthen power sector, principal advisor to the Chief Minister M Ajeya Kallam said, "We appointed 7,523 junior linemen and attached them to village secretariats. Never in the history has this happened. Because of this, the quality has increased and it is evident from the fact that interruptions in 11 KV feeders have come down by 38.4 per cent in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19. This is because of strengthening field level staff. We have also cleared dues worth Rs 8,500 crore left pending by the previous TDP government."

