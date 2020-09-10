Police defuse two landmines

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police on Wednesday defused two landmines planted by Maoists between Kunkumpudi and Pedapudi villages in GK Veedhi mandal in the Agency. Chintapalle ASP Vidyasagar said as per information they got from SP B Krishna Rao, they could locate the mines which were just 25 metres away from the road, and defused them. He stated that Maoists violated their promise they made following the landmine blast in Peda Bayalu mandal in which two tribals were killed, that they would not plant any mines endangering the lives of people. He deplored the allegations of Maoist leaders against police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
74 per cent of registered candidates gave JEE (Mains) exam
US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 in Sept: Gen Frank McKenzie
Capital India Finance gets forex business licence from RBI
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria become parents to fifth child