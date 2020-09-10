Police defuse two landmines

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police on Wednesday defused two landmines planted by Maoists between Kunkumpudi and Pedapudi villages in GK Veedhi mandal in the Agency. Chintapalle ASP Vidyasagar said as per information they got from SP B Krishna Rao, they could locate the mines which were just 25 metres away from the road, and defused them. He stated that Maoists violated their promise they made following the landmine blast in Peda Bayalu mandal in which two tribals were killed, that they would not plant any mines endangering the lives of people. He deplored the allegations of Maoist leaders against police.