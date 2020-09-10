Private bus from Chennai falls into Varaha river in Visakhapatnam district, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A privately-operated bus from Tamil Nadu fell into Varaha river at Penugollu junction on NH-16 in S Rayavaram mandal in the district on Thursday.

The bus was going to Visakhapatnam from Chennai when it fell from a 30 feet height into the river. There were only three people on the bus when the accident occurred. Police with the help of local residents after two hours of strenuous efforts rescued three person's who were trapped in the bus. Two of them suffered serious injuries and one sustained simple injuries.

The driver lost control over the vehicle when he reportedly felt drowsy due to lack of sleep. Injured persons were shifted to Nakkapalli area hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. A case has been registered and investigation is on.