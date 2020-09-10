SEB files 36,895 cases against bootleggers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), a dedicated wing to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor in the State, has registered as many as 36,895 cases against bootleggers since its inception.The SEB was formed on May 16 as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to curb sand smuggling and bootlegging in the State with an iron hand. It is functioning as an autonomous body and taking stern measures to curb sand smuggling and bootlegging.

According to the data obtained from the SEB, it has registered a total of 36,895 cases so far against 47,696 people for illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Kurnool topped the list of bootlegging cases, which accounted for 6,243, followed by Anantapur with 5,197, Krishna with 5,086, East Godavari with 3,332 and West Godavari with 2,609. However, the quantum of liquor seized in Krishna district was high, compared to other districts in the State. In Krishna, 54,788 litres of NDPL was seized, while the quantum of liquor seized in Vijayawada was 43,010 litres. The SEB seized 44,159 litres of Karnataka liquor in Kurnool and another 44,551 litres in Anantapur. “Not just from Telangana, Non-Duty Paid Liquor is flowing into the State from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring States. Availability of more liquor brands in the neighbouring States has also contributed to the increase in liquor smuggling,” said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

Besides filing cases, the SEB is also arresting those involved in liquor smuggling even if they belong to other States. About 700 people from Telangana, 500 from Karnataka, 120 from Tamil Nadu and over 50 from Odisha were arrested for indulging in bootlegging. “We are coordinating with our counterparts in neighbouring States to curb the flow of Non-Duty Paid Liquor into Andhra Pradesh, which is causing a huge revenue loss to the State exchequer,” the SEB Commissioner added.