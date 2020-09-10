Strict surveillance at all temples to thwart untoward incidents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of chariot fire that occurred at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district on September 5, Endowments officials have instructed all the temples having chariots to beef up security. The temple officials will have to install CCTV cameras and appoint security personnel in the sheds where the chariots are stationed.

Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao told all the temples to seek police help in increasing number of security personnel surrounding the chariots. “In order to avoid such incidents in future, the State government is taking all security measures,” Arjuna Rao said. Investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the Antarvedi incident, he said and assured that culprits will be brought to book.

Kanyaka Parameswari Trust general secretary Batchu Prasad told TNIE, “Security measures are in place to safeguard the chariot. The chariot is used on various occasions for both Kanyaka Parameswari temple and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. We are taking a great care of the chariot as it has a rich history. We requested One Town police to provide two to three police officers for 24x7 security at the chariot,” Prasad added.

On the other hand, representatives of Hindu Yuvashakti staged a protest when they visited the 100-year-old historical chariot at Radham Centre in the city. The chariot belongs to Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple and Anna Sathram. The representatives Hindu Yuvashakti inspected the chariot and asked the temple trust to increase the security to thwart any untoward incident.