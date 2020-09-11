STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

 TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tells party MPs to raise attacks on temples issue in Parliament

Primary among them include the YSRC’s attacks on places of worship, attempts to sell Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams property among other issues.

Published: 11th September 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday told party MPs to raise six main issues relating to AP during monsoon session of Parliament, beginning September 14.

Primary among them include the YSRC’s attacks on places of worship, attempts to sell Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams property among other issues.

Naidu held a TDP virtual meeting and asked the MPs to raise the issue of burning of chariots of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi and Konda Bitragunta Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nellore should be highlighted. 

Attention should be drawn towards attempts to expose and weaken institutions such as MANSAS Trust, he added. Naidu said TTD, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Srikalahasti Temple, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple, Simhachalam Simhadri Appanna Temple, Antarvedi Temple and the like were attacked during the YSRC regime. 

Stressing the need to question the YSRC on atrocities on Dalits and tribals, Naidu said false cases were filed against BCs and minority leaders and deterioration of law and order. The YSRC’s failure in containing the virus should be brought to the attention of Parliament, he said.

TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp