 TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tells party MPs to raise attacks on temples issue in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday told party MPs to raise six main issues relating to AP during monsoon session of Parliament, beginning September 14.

Primary among them include the YSRC’s attacks on places of worship, attempts to sell Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams property among other issues.

Naidu held a TDP virtual meeting and asked the MPs to raise the issue of burning of chariots of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi and Konda Bitragunta Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nellore should be highlighted.

Attention should be drawn towards attempts to expose and weaken institutions such as MANSAS Trust, he added. Naidu said TTD, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Srikalahasti Temple, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple, Simhachalam Simhadri Appanna Temple, Antarvedi Temple and the like were attacked during the YSRC regime.

Stressing the need to question the YSRC on atrocities on Dalits and tribals, Naidu said false cases were filed against BCs and minority leaders and deterioration of law and order. The YSRC’s failure in containing the virus should be brought to the attention of Parliament, he said.