Andhra Govt hands over probe into Antarvedi temple chariot burning case to CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday issued an order entrusting the investigation into the case of burning of the temple chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Antarvedi village, Sakhinetipalli Mandal, East Godavari District that occurred on the intervening night of September 5 and 6, to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday evening took a decision to this effect and following his directions, DGP’s office wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting a CBI probe.

As per the order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home department) Kumar Vishwajeet, the case was entrusted to CBI under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The notification issued gave consent to the CBI to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the State of Andhra Pradesh for the investigation into the case.