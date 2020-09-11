Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to Visakhapatnam collector, revenue secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the principal secretary (revenue) and Visakhapatnam district collector to file a counter in a petition filed against the proposal of the government to allot house sites for the poor in Totlakonda Buddhist site in Mangamaripet of Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The Bench of Justice U Durgaprasad Rao and Justice N Jayasurya posted the matter for further hearing to September 15.

The Bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by K Venkataramana Rao.