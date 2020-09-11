STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 10,000 recoveries keep active cases below 1 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

East and West Godavari and Prakasam record over 1,000 new cases each; 72,229 samples tested in 24 hours 

Published: 11th September 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Medical teams collect swab samples from people in Tirupati (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

Medical teams collect swab samples from people in Tirupati (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kurnool emerged as the second district in the State to breach the 50,000 mark in Covid-19 tally on Thursday as it reported 482 fresh cases. However, no corona death was reported in the district in the last  24 hours. East Godavari topped the list with more than 72,000 corona cases in the State. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a staggering 72,229 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending at 9 am Thursday.

Of them, 10,175 tested positive. More than 10,000 new cases a day were registered once again in the State, taking the total to more than 5.37 lakh. East and West Godavari and Prakasam recorded more than 1,000 new cases each.

With 664 new cases, the corona count of Srikakulam crossed the 30,000-mark. Krishna, which has been showing a decline trend for the past few days, recorded more than 500 cases.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries stood almost equal to the new cases. A total of 10,040 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, keeping the active number of cases below one lakh. The total recoveries in the State now stood at 4.35 lakh, while the number of active cases is 97,338.

Meanwhile, 68 people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With nine more deaths, the Covid toll of Chittoor crossed the 500-mark.

Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore recorded nine deaths each, Krishna and Prakasam seven each, Anantapur six, East Godavari and West Godavari five each, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam four each, Guntur two and Vizianagaram one.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp