COVID-19: 10,000 recoveries keep active cases below 1 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Kurnool emerged as the second district in the State to breach the 50,000 mark in Covid-19 tally on Thursday as it reported 482 fresh cases. However, no corona death was reported in the district in the last 24 hours. East Godavari topped the list with more than 72,000 corona cases in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a staggering 72,229 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending at 9 am Thursday.

Of them, 10,175 tested positive. More than 10,000 new cases a day were registered once again in the State, taking the total to more than 5.37 lakh. East and West Godavari and Prakasam recorded more than 1,000 new cases each.

With 664 new cases, the corona count of Srikakulam crossed the 30,000-mark. Krishna, which has been showing a decline trend for the past few days, recorded more than 500 cases.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries stood almost equal to the new cases. A total of 10,040 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, keeping the active number of cases below one lakh. The total recoveries in the State now stood at 4.35 lakh, while the number of active cases is 97,338.

Meanwhile, 68 people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With nine more deaths, the Covid toll of Chittoor crossed the 500-mark.

Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore recorded nine deaths each, Krishna and Prakasam seven each, Anantapur six, East Godavari and West Godavari five each, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam four each, Guntur two and Vizianagaram one.