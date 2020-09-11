COVID-19: Visakhapatnam posts impressive 81 per cent recovery rate

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district has posted an impressive recovery rate of 81.26 per cent as a total of 36,851 patients were discharged from Covid-19 hospitals so far.

Growing awareness among people about the need to wear face masks and maintaining hygiene are the main reasons for the increase in number of recoveries, sources said.

For speedy recovery of patients at the Covid-19 designated hospitals and care centres, nutritious food is being served to them as per the customised menu finalised by the State government.

About 13.8 per cent of patients are still undergoing treatment at various Covid-19 hospitals and a few are under home isolation. There has also been a low mortality rate in the district.

Although the drop in positive cases brought a momentary relief to officials, they fear an increase in the number of cases this month. Fortunately, there has been a drop in positive cases in September till now and the number of Covid-19 tests have increased to 5,000 from 3,000 per day.

