Dry spell? IMD says no, predicts rains across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: While rains are lashing out in different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh was experiencing summer-like sweltering heat due to increase in daytime temperatures and high levels of humidity.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati director Stella told TNIE that increase in daytime temperatures and humidity levels was due to absence of any type of system in the North West or central Bay of Bengal.

“Normally, we receive rain and have lower temperatures, when there is a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere or formation of low pressure areas. As there was no such thing in the Bay of Bengal for the past one week, we have experienced a decrease in rainfall and increase in humidity levels and daytime temperatures,” she explained.

Stella said increase in daytime temperature or humid levels does not mean that the dry spell will take place. Lack of rain for a period of 15 days indicates that it is a dry spell, but the State has experienced a scattered rainfall, though it was very marginal in coastal districts, while it was normal in Rayalaseema districts.

The good news is that the situation will revert back to normal and temperatures are bound to decrease in the next couple of days with another low-pressure area forming over West Central Bay of Bengal off the coast around September 13.

According to IMD reports, cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast is now extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level. The east-west shear zone lies roughly along 14°N.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain likely, predicts IMD

Thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the next two days. On September 13, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh.