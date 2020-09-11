STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five arrested for murder of woman in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Disclosing the details before the media persons, Machilipatnam DSP Mehaboob Basha said that initially they had received a complaint stating that a woman identified as P Padmaja went missing on Aug 31.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam police on Thursday cracked the alleged kidnap-murder case at Inaguduru in Krishna district by arresting five persons. The accused were identified as M Hari Krishna alias Nalla Hari, Bhagyalakshmi, P Ravi Kumar, Dasari Siva Krishna and Erra Rajesh.

They were sent to judicial custody after collection of samples for Covid-19. Disclosing the details before the media persons, Machilipatnam DSP Mehaboob Basha said that initially they had received a complaint stating that a woman identified as P Padmaja went missing on August 31. 

However on September 3, locals found her body at a crematorium at Narketpally in Telangana. The same was informed to the police and they identified her by recognising her tattoo and anklet.

“Initially, the accused staged the entire incident as murder for gain, however our investigation revealed the prime suspect to be her husband Hari Krishna,” the DSP said.

Elaborating further, the DSP said Hari Krishna married Padmaja’s niece Bhagyalakshmi. After suffering an abortion, Bhagyalakshmi, and Hari Krishna started accusing Padmaja of performing black magic and decided to eliminate her. 

Hari Krishna took the support of his friends - Ravi Kumar, Siva Krishna and Rajesh to execute the plan. On August 31, the accused, along with his friends, abducted Padmaja and murdered her. 

Andhra Pradesh Krishna
