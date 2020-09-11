STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials spot pugmarks of tiger in Peddapalli again

Published: 11th September 2020 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Forest Department officials spotted fresh pugmarks of a tiger that has been prowling in the Peddapalli forest area, on Thursday as well.

When Express contacted DFO M Ravi Prasad he said that the tiger is reportedly travelling at least 10 km every day in search of sufficient water and prey and has not found a shelter yet.

Meanwhile, in the light of this, the forest authorities have increased vigil in areas adjacent to forests and have asked the residents of such villages to stay on high alert. Cattle grazers have been asked not to go into forests. The officials have also requested the people not to harm the wild animal if they spot it.

