RTA services at ward, across village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh

The DTC stated that the new initiative will help the department offer services to the public and eliminate the menace of middlemen or agents.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon the public can get driving licence, vehicle registration, permits and tax payments offered by the transport department at the 440 ward and 845 village secretariats across the State, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Purendra said that as part of decentralising the administration, a decision has been taken to offer 56 services under four wings in the department to all sections of people through secretariats.

Digital assistants and welfare assistant secretaries will be appointed soon at the ward and village secretariats in this regard, he added.

As part of the initiative, four persons were identified from each district in the State by the master trainers and were imparted training.

In the next phase, the candidates, who have undergone training, will train the rest of the staff through digital and welfare assistant secretaries at the ward and village secretariats. 

“We are requesting the public to make use of the department services through Secretariats and don’t fall prey to the agents,” Purendra said.

