413 new cases take Visakhapatnam's COVID-19 count to 43,561

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 413 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the count to 43,561. With the death of six more persons in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 316.

As many as 529 people were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Friday.

There are now 5,384 active cases and 37,860 persons were discharged from the hospitals, according to Covid-19 special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar in a statement issued here.

There are 118 very active clusters and 55 active clusters in the district. There are 553 dormant clusters. As many as 192 clusters were denotified in the district till now.

The Visakha Dairy Trust chairperson handed over 6,000 face masks to the GVMC for distribution among frontline workers. GVMC additional commissioner Sanyasi Rao received the masks.

The district received 19,778 digital haemoglobin meters as part of Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, according to DM&HO K Vijayalakshmi. She said that programme officers were imparted training on the use of haemoglobin meters.