STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

413 new cases take Visakhapatnam's COVID-19 count to 43,561

There are 118 very active clusters and 55 active clusters in the district. There are 553 dormant clusters.  As many as 192 clusters were denotified in the district till now.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collecting Samples of Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Health workers collecting Samples of Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 413 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the count to 43,561. With the death of six more persons in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 316.

As many as  529  people were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Friday.

There are now 5,384 active cases and 37,860 persons were discharged from the hospitals, according to Covid-19 special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar in a statement issued here. 

There are 118 very active clusters and 55 active clusters in the district. There are 553 dormant clusters.  As many as 192 clusters were denotified in the district till now.

The Visakha Dairy Trust chairperson handed over 6,000 face masks to the GVMC for distribution among frontline workers. GVMC additional commissioner Sanyasi Rao received the masks.

The district received 19,778 digital haemoglobin meters as part of Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, according to DM&HO K Vijayalakshmi. She said that programme officers were imparted training on the use of haemoglobin meters. 

TAGS
Visakhapatnam COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp