Andhra Pradesh police top in developing chance fingerprints from crime scenes

VIJAYAWADA: Even with just half of its sanctioned strength and posts of inspectors and sub-inspectors lying vacant, the AP CID’s Finger Print Bureau (FPB) has stood first in the country in identifying and developing chance fingerprints from crime scenes.

An annual report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says Andhra Pradesh police solved 512 cases with the help of chance fingerprints in 2019, followed by Kerala (402) and Karnataka (399). AP created another record by developing 9,418 chance fingerprints from the crime scenes, followed by Kerala (7,687) and Tamil Nadu (6,436).

Chance fingerprints are the minute clues, such as fingerprints and traces, left by criminals at a crime scene. They are further divided into three categories: patent (blood, grease, ink, dirt and the likes that are visible to the human eye), plastic (which are three-dimensional impressions of fingerprints left in a substance like wax, mud, paint, soap, tar and drying blood), and latent (they are invisible to the naked eye and require special techniques for detection).

The achievement comes at a time when 51 of the 104 sanctioned posts--a majority of which are of inspectors and sub inspectors--have been lying vacant for the past three years.

“Despite facing a staff shortage, we are leaving no stone unturned in completing the tasks. AP now stands top in conducting investigation, making use of technology,” said FPB director Raju Zakkam, adding vacant posts will be filled soon.

Fingerprints play a crucial role in determining evidences, and helping the investigation officers in detecting the accused, he explained. “All recorded chance fingerprints are uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems.”

