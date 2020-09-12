Andhra Pradesh taking Hindu movement casually: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Friday alleged that the State government, which has issued an order to hand over the chariot fire case to the CBI, was taking the Hindu movement casually.

He demanded that those arrested by the police for protesting against the attack on Hindu temples be released immediately.

He also ‘warned’ the government of serious consequence if it continues to attack Hindu temples or its assets.

The BJP-Jana Sena alliance held protests across the State demanding the release of ‘Hindu activists’ arrested by the police for protesting against the fire incident in Antarvedi.

“The government seems to be taking the Hindu movement casually and is treating this as a political incident.

If it thinks that we would stop the fight, since it has washed off its hands by handing over the case to the CBI, the government should know we are observing everything.

The government arrested 30 Hindu workers for pelting stones at a church and are trying to ensure that they don’t get bail, but it has not yet apprehended those responsible for burning down the chariot,” Somu said.BJP members also staged sit-ins at district administration offices.

“There shouldn’t be any involvement of the government in temples or their assets and funds,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan’s call gets support

The call given by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for women to light lamps as a protest against the ‘attack on temples’ and to ‘protect Sanatana Dharma’ received support from various parts of the state with several women participating in the initiative.

The actor-turned politician’s sister-in-law and wife of actor

K Chiranjeevi, K Surekha, also lit a lamp and conveyed her support. Actor Ram Charan tweeted a photo of her and said it was everybody’s responsibility to protect ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Section 30 and 144 imposed in Antarvedi

The district administration has imposed Sections 30 and 144 in Antarvedi of East Godavari district. DSP Nayeem Asmi has directed that additional police force be deployed, covering the site.

Barricades have been put up on all roads leading to Antarvedi.

BJP and Jana Sena activists protested before the East Godavari district collectorate on Friday. BJP former district president Y Malakondaiah led the protest.