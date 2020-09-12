Krishna aims to be first COVID-free district in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna, which recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh till July, has the least number of active cases now.

The district has succeeded to a great extent in containing the spread of coronavirus. The district which recorded 102 Covid cases in April, witnessed a surge and breached the 10,000-mark within a few months.

Vijayawada and its suburbs accounted for most number of cases recorded in the district. The concerted efforts made by the district administration have yielded results and arrested the rising trend.

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz told TNIE that swift action in tracing primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive, accompanied by strict vigilance and effective implementation of Covid-19 guidelines have helped contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Beginning with the door-to-door checking of symptomatic persons, foreign-returnees and those who came from other States, and creating an awareness about Covid-19 guidelines among people, have helped us a lot in curbing the spread of coronavirus.”

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and NGOs have extended their total support to the district administration in effective enforcement of Covid norms in containment clusters and delivery of essential commodities at the doorstep of people. Predicting the intensity of the Covid pandemic well in advance and readying adequate medical infrastructure have also helped the district administration to curb the spread of virus.

“The number of Covid cases rose steeply when it was at its peak, but none of the patients in the district had suffered due to lack of treatment facility,” the Collector said.

This apart, social media has played a major role in promoting Covid awareness. “Visiting people personally and urging them to follow Covid guidelines is highly difficult. Hence, we made several videos, explaining how to keep corona at bay, and circulated them on all possible social media sites through our official handles,” he said, adding that the awareness created by field-level volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers was also equally effective in educating people.

Though the number of cases has come down, Krishna district’s mortality rate of over 1 per cent is still a major concern.

The reason for the proportionately high mortality rate is due to location of a State Covid-19 Hospital in the district. This means that we get cases from neighbouring districts. So when a Covid patient from Guntur dies here, the death is added to the toll of Krishna. Actually, the number of Covid victims belonging to Krishna, is much lower,” he explained, adding that adequate steps are being taken to bring the mortality rate below the State average of 0.9 per cent.

The real challenge now is to continue to remain at the bottom of the list in corona cases and gradually become the first district in the State to become Covid-free. “It’s a Herculean task considering the Unlock 4.0 and increased people’s movement. However, we are determined to achieve the goal of becoming a Covid-free district,” said Imtiaz.