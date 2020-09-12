Nepalese migrant dies of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa, locals help family clear dues

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Ten years ago, he migrated to Kadapa district from Nepal and started working as a watchman at Duvvuru Rice Mill and at a school. He had three children, and his wife is seven months pregnant.

But 10 days ago, Baji Bahadur (name changed) lost his life to coronavirus, leaving his family in dire straits.

His wife Sarla (name changed) could barely understand, let alone speak Telugu, and couldn’t even explain her problems to her neighbours.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the family could not pay their house rent for the past four months. Taking note of their plight, residents of Duvvuru, led by a few voluntary organisations, came forward to assist the family.

Bahadur had migrated to Kadapa district in search of work when he was 30 years old, and settled in Duvvuru. He eventually brought Sarla, and the couple had two daughters and a son.

Though they were poor, they were able to make ends meet, with Bahadur working day and night. Unexpectedly, Bahadur contracted coronavirus and fell victim to it, leaving his family devastated.

The people of Duvvuru stood by the family, with YSRC leader Sampat, Revolutionary Socialisty Party leader Subbarayudu, contractors and a few volunteers extending a helping hand. They pooled in money to clear the pending rent.

Stating that the people of the town would continue to support the family, K Srinivasulu of Duvvuru said they could only provide temporary relief.

“The government should extend support and provide them a stable source of income to help the poor woman and her children,” he added.

