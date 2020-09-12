Police outpost at NTR bus station in Guntur soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A permanent police outpost will be set up at NTR Bus Station in the city to strengthen surveillance.

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy inspected the bus station on Friday and directed the police to expedite the process of setting up the outpost, in coordination with the APSRTC authorities.

The modern outpost which functions 24x7, will be linked to the Police Command Control Centre.

The move is aimed at thwarting any untoward incidents by strengthening surveillance in the bus station complex and its vicinity in the wake of increase in passenger traffic.

The police will take all steps to ensure the safety of passengers, the SP said.