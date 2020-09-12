STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police outpost at NTR bus station in Guntur soon

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy inspected the bus station on Friday and directed the police to expedite the process of setting up the outpost, in coordination with the APSRTC authorities. 

Published: 12th September 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A permanent police outpost will be set up at NTR Bus Station in the city to strengthen surveillance.

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy inspected the bus station on Friday and directed the police to expedite the process of setting up the outpost, in coordination with the APSRTC authorities. 

The modern outpost which functions 24x7, will be linked to the Police Command Control Centre.

The move is aimed at thwarting any untoward incidents by strengthening surveillance in the bus station complex and its vicinity in the wake of increase in passenger traffic.

The police will take all steps to ensure the safety of passengers, the SP said.

TAGS
Guntur Guntur police
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp