Simhachalam temple AEO Srinivasa Rao suspended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Y Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam, has been suspended by the Endowments special commissioner.

Srinivasa Rao was suspended following an inquiry, which found that he had failed to file a criminal complaint with regard to fake gold auction and duping of a devotee with forged documents on August 2 though he was instructed by the EO to do so.

Besides, he allegedly posted outsourcing employees Madhu and Sekhar, both are now accused in the fake gold auction, in cash counters in violation of the EO’s instructions.

The special commissioner said in the order that continuation of Srinivasa Rao will hamper the inquiry into fake gold auction and land encroachments.