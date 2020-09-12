Was attacked for pointing out injustices towards Dalits: TDP leader files complaint against Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging threat to his life from minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani, former TDP Gudivada town president Dityala Rambabu filed a complaint at Gudivada police station on Friday.

In his complaint, Rambabu alleged that YSRC leaders and henchmen of the minister attacked him recently at Satyanarayanapuram for pointing out the State government failures and atrocities against Dalits.

ALSO READ | TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu calls for ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ protest

Similarly, another TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao also filed a complaint with Tadepalli police against Nani for his threatening comments.