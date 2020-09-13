Andhra government hands over chariot fire case to CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued a Government Order (GO) entrusting the investigation into the case of chariot fire in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday evening took a decision to this effect. On his direction, the DGP’s office dashed off a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs requesting a CBI probe into the incident.

As per the GO issued by the Principal Secretary (Home department) Kumar Vishwajeet, the case was assigned to the CBI under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The notification gave consent to the CBI to exercise its powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in Andhra Pradesh for investigating the case.

Speaking to reporters in Ongole, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said, “The facts will come out in the CBI probe. We suspect a conspiracy behind the temple chariot fire. The criticism of the opposition parties has only strengthened this suspicion.” She reiterated that the Chief Minister is determined to bring the culprits to book. Meanwhile, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy blamed the TDP for the fire mishap.

A senior police official said, “We will hand over whatever information we have on the chariot fire case to the CBI and fully cooperate with the Central agency during its investigation”.