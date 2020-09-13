AP sees 10,292 recoveries against 9,901 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More coronavirus patients recovered than infections registered in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, bringing active cases under 96,000. While the state saw its tally grow by 9,901, over 10,000 recoveries were recorded in the same period.

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 75,465 tests were conducted in a day. East Godavari continued its streak of recording over 1,000 new cases; another 1,398 people testing positive took its tally past 75,000. Prakasam and West Godavari also reported over 1,000 cases in the 24 hours.

While the aggregate in West Godavari was inching towards the 50,000-mark, the same in Prakasam crossed 35,000. While Krishna recorded the lowest number of new cases, Chittoor saw a spike of 900 cases again.

Another 10,292 patients getting cured pushed the overall recoveries to 4.57 lakh. Meanwhile, a decline in daily casualties was observed; 67 more Covid deaths took the toll to 4,846. The toll in Anantapur touched 400, while in Visakhapatnam it went past 350.

Kadapa reported nine deaths, followed by eight each in Chittoor and Prakasam, seven in Nellore, six in Guntur, five each in Krishna and Kurnool, four in West Godavari, three in East Godavari and two each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.