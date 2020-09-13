Cop attempts suicide alleging harassment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging harassment by Prohibition and Excise Superintendent N Balakrishnan, Pedakurapadu Sub-Inspector Ch Geetha attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Though the incident took place on Friday, it came to light on Saturday.

Excise Commissioner MM Naik appointed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. Speaking to TNIE, Prohibition and Excise superintendent N Balakrishnan refuted the allegations made by Geetha. He said that he had only asked Geetha to work diligently. Balakrishnan said that the excise team under his supervision had seized 8,000 bottles of non-duty paid liquor and 70 vehicles.

