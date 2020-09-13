STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Law will take its own course in land scam’

Botcha says Naidu, his son and their coterie looted lands of Dalits and economically weaker sections in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said law will take its own course in the case of the alleged Amaravati land scam in which TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his aides were involved, and that nobody involved in corrupt practices will be spared. 

In a press conference at YSRC party’s central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister, responding to a query related to the alleged role of Naidu in the alleged Amaravati land scam, said, “Is there any doubt about it? It is true. Even before we formed the government, we had said it. In the name of land pooling scheme, Naidu, his son and their coterie looted the lands of Dalits and economically weaker sections.

This is a fact.”  When referred to the Cabinet Sub-committee report on the alleged scam, he added, “I haven’t seen the report, but it (their involvement) is a fact. The law will take its own course. No proceedings will stop.” He also referred to the reports which said that the Special Investigation Team constituted by the State government established Naidu’s role in the issue. “Will newspapers report wrong information?” he asked rhetorically.

He also found fault with the TDP for pointing fingers at the YSRC government. The minister dismissed the allegations that the Cabinet sub-committee had given a report against Naidu as the members were from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp. “They are democratically elected people and are a part of the Cabinet as per constitution.

If we take action, like in the case of ESI scam of K Atchannaidu, they will cry foul. If we don’t act, they question. In our government, those who committed irregularities will not be spared, and nobody will be falsely implicated,” he clarified. He recalled that the boundaries of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) were manipulated to favour the in-laws of Naidu.

Talking about the Antarvedi chariot fire incident, he said that the government issued an order handing over the case to the CBI, which will ascertain if it was an accident or if there was a conspiracy. He, however, criticised the TDP and the BJP for whipping up religious sentiments to mislead the public. “Politically they can tell us where we are going wrong and can also express their protest. But, we strongly condemn using religion to instigate people.

We all know how temples were treated by the TDP government. Now, they are pointing fingers at us,” he said. To another query regarding the three-capital decision of the government, he said that a legislation has already been made in its favour and that the legal hurdles for its implementation will be cleared soon.

Botcha Satyanarayana
