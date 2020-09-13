Licence of Liberty Hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients cancelled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on the hospitals charging exorbitant fees in the name of Covid-19 treatment, the Krishna district administration on Saturday cancelled the permission given to Liberty Hospitals in Vijayawada to treat corona cases after it found that the hospital management charged more than the fees prescribed by the government.

“The committee constituted to look into the allegations of exorbitant fees collection by the hospital to treat Covid cases found the allegations to be true, violating the GO Ms 77, which prescribed rates for Covid treatment. The permission given to the hospital to treat Covid cases stands cancelled and the hospital, no longer can treat corona cases,’’ Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Saturday.

As its licence to treat coronavirus patients was cancelled, the Collector asked the District Medical and Health Officer to shift the Covid-19 patients presently undergoing treatment in Liberty Hospitals to another hospital. The move came after a woman from Rajahmundry, who admitted her husband to the hospital on August 10 after being diagnosed with Covid symptoms, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital after her husband died on August 23.

In her complaint to the police and the district administration, she said her husband developed fever and a drop in oxygen levels. She also complained that the hospital did not provide her bills for Rs 15 lakh charged for the 12-day treatment.

Imtiaz constituted a three-member committee headed by district coordinator of health services and district Aarogyasri coordinator and Vijayawada east tahsildar as the members to look into the matter. It took the statement of the woman and also visited the hospital and found the allegations true.

The committee submitted its report on September 10 stating that the hospital has collected exorbitant fees for covid treatment in violation of the prices fixed by the government. Following the report, the permission given to the hospital under category-A was cancelled.

Woman charged Rs 15 lakh for husband’s 12-day treatment

A woman from Rajahmundry, who admitted her husband to Liberty Hospitals on August 10, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital, after her husband died on August 23. She complained that the hospital charged her exorbitantly and did not provide her bills for `15 lakh charged for the 12-day treatment