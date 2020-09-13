Man murders 80-yr-old mom

GUNTUR: An 80-year-old woman was murdered by her son over a property dispute at Annavaram village in Rompicherla mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as Tirupatamma (80).
According to Rompicherla SI Venkata Rao, the accused identified as Kundeti Yedukondalu attacked his mother with an axe in an inebriated condition. The woman died on the spot due to severe head injuries.
The body was shifted to government hospital in Narasaraopet for post-mortem. The police registered a case and took up investigation.
