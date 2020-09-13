‘Naked’ thief wanted in four cases in Vizag held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police have arrested a ‘naked’ thief, who reportedly committed burglaries in various places along with his accomplice. The duo were involved in at least four property offences in Vizag, the police said. The accused were identified as K Mohan Rao (40) of Ponnur mandal in Guntur district and V Santosh Kumar (26) of Anakapalle.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Zone I DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that the police received a complaint from one Reserve Inspector in July this year that property worth `5 lakh was stolen from his home. Two more property offences were recently reported from Duvvada and Marripalem VUDA Layout under the airport police station limits.

The special team formed by the police collected CCTV footage and technical evidence. Based on the evidence, the police arrested Mohana Rao at Tuni on Friday. During interrogation, he confessed to the burglaries. On the information given by him, the police arrested Santosh Kumar at Anakapalle. The team recovered a few valuables, while the remaining gold is yet to be recovered.

Their modus operandi was if Mohan Rao was caught, his accomplice who dropped him on his scooter, would try to establish him as an insane person as he was committing burglaries after being being fully unclothed. Rastogi said Mohan Rao previously committed more than 60 offences and was arrested at different places.

The DCP said Mohan Rao was released from Kakinada sub-jail on June 25. While in jail, he developed friendship with Santosh. The duo committed property offences after their release from jail. Later, the DCP presented rewards to cops for nabbing the accused.