Natural gas to cost more as Andhra government hikes VAT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Eyeing to net additional revenue, the State government on Saturday increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas to 24.5 per cent from 14.5 per cent. The 10 per cent hike in VAT is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 300 crore per annum. 

In the GO Ms No 265 issued by the Revenue Department, the government stated that after the introduction of Goods and Services Tax in 2017, all goods except for crude oil, natural gas, high-speed diesel, petrol, aviation turbine fuel and liquor for human consumption, are included in the GST. 

Explaining the reasons that prompted the government to revise the VAT on natural gas, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown had resulted in cessation of all the economic activities, seriously affecting the revenue of the State in April, May, June, July and August. In April this year, the total revenue realised in the State was only Rs 1,323 crore as against Rs 4,480 crore earned in the corresponding month in 2019, which accounts for only 29.5 per cent of the expected revenue, he said. 

Expenditure up, revenue of govt declines

The declining trend of revenue continued in May, June, July and August also. On the other hand, there is a steep increase in the expenditure related to health services for combating Covid-19. Further, the government is implementing several welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Chedodu, Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu, telemedicine and zero interest loan scheme for women for the benefit of downtrodden sections, he said. 

“These welfare schemes require huge financial allocations. Considering the fact that the revenue of the State is plummeting on one hand and the requirement for finances to implement the pro-poor schemes is escalating on the other hand, it has become imperative to augment the revenue,’’ the GO stated. The government increased the VAT on natural gas from 14.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent by revising the tax rate under Schedule-V of the APVAT Act.

“As the State financial position is in a precarious state, we are trying our best to augment financial resources with whatever available options even if they are generating minimal additional revenue,” a source in the Revenue Department said.

VAT ON PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 
Crude oil - 5% under Schedule-IV of APVAT Act  
Natural gas - 24.5% under Schedule-V 
Petrol -  31% + `4 per litre 
Diesel - 22.25% + `4 per litre 
ATF - 1% under Schedule-VI

