‘Over 3.5 crore cases pending in district courts’: Justice Madan B Lokur

GUNTUR: There are over 3.5 crore cases pending in district session courts, and over 45 lakh in high courts across the country, said former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur. Speaking at an online knowledge sharing session organised by AP Human Resource Development Institute on Saturday, Justice Lokur noted there are 401 vacancies of high court judges against the sanctioned 1,079 posts. “Less than 1% of our GDP is spent on judiciary, which has to be modernised.”
