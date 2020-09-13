STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police get three-day custody of Nutan Naidu, two accuse him of cheating

His wife, Priya Madhuri, is the prime accused in the tonsuring case. She is in judicial remand. Seven persons were arrested in the case. 

Published: 13th September 2020 10:57 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The court on Saturday granted three-day police custody of film producer and Big Boss season 2 housemate Nutan Naidu, who was arrested in tonsuring case and for posing as a retired IAS officer. He is being questioned at Pendurthi police station. His wife, Priya Madhuri, is the prime accused in the tonsuring case. She is in judicial remand. Seven persons were arrested in the case. 

Meanwhile, two persons on Friday filed a complaint with Maharanipeta police stating that Nutan Naidu had cheated them after promising to provide jobs in SBI. The duo alleged that the accused had collected more than Rs 12 crore from them. Srikanth Reddy of Telangana and B Nookaraju of Cheedikada mandal in Visakhapatnam district said that Nutan Naidu had allegedly promised the post of director in the SBI to Srikanth Reddy and employee post in the same bank to Nookaraju.

For the director’s post, he allegedly collected Rs 12 crore from Srikanth Reddy, while for the employee post, Nookaraju had paid Rs 5 lakh. However, the police are yet to ascertain facts in the case. The police said that the duo stated that they had been negotiating about the jobs since 2017. After his arrest, the complainants came forward and lodged the complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered cases against Nutan Naidu.

