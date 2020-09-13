RTC city services may resume in Vijayawada, Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC, which has sought permission from the state government to run city services in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam for the convenience of candidates appearing for ward and village secretariat exams from September 20 to 26, is likely to run the services in the two cities regularly.

Though the RTC started the inter-district services on May 21, city buses could not begin plying as the district administrations continued to impose lockdown restrictions in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the two cities.

RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said, “Over the years, the corporation has been operating special buses to transport candidates of competitive exams to their centres. As ward and village secretariat examinations are scheduled from September 20 to 26, we have written to Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy seeking SOP for city services.

The RTC will also write to the government and we are expecting a reply before the exams begin,” he observed. Sources said the RTC would request the government to permit them to continue plying city buses even after the examinations are over.