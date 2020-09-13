STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC city services may resume in Vijayawada, Vizag

RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said, “Over the years, the corporation has been operating special buses to transport candidates of competitive exams to their centres.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC

APSRTC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC, which has sought permission from the state government to run city services in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam for the convenience of candidates appearing for ward and village secretariat exams from September 20 to 26, is likely to run the services in the two cities regularly. 

Though the RTC started the inter-district services on May 21, city buses could not begin plying as the district administrations continued to impose lockdown restrictions in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the two cities.  

RTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said, “Over the years, the corporation has been operating special buses to transport candidates of competitive exams to their centres. As ward and village secretariat examinations are scheduled from September 20 to 26, we have written to Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy seeking SOP for city services.

The RTC will also write to the government and we are expecting a reply before the exams begin,” he observed. Sources said the RTC would request the government to permit them to continue plying city buses even after the examinations are over.

TAGS
APSRTC Vijayawada
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp