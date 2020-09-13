Talla Proddatur stir enters 10th day

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in Talla Proddatur of Kadapa district, with the Gandikota project displaced continuing their protests for the 10th consecutive day demanding compensation and better facilities at the relief centres.

After their talks with district collector C Harikaran ended inconclusive, the displaced people continued their agitation on Saturday. To prevent any untoward incident, Section 144 of CRPC and Section 30 of Police Act were imposed in the village.

On Friday evening, a delegation of protestors from Talla Proddutur, Chamaluru, Erragudi villages led by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy met the district collector. The villagers demanded immediate payment of compensation and that their houses should not be dismantled for 1-2 years.

Further, they demanded that water-levels in the reservoir be maintained at 12 TMC. However, the collector did not agree to their demands, as the process of payment of compensation had already commenced. According to sources, only around 50 per cent of the 1,100 families in Talla Proddutur were paid compensation. As the talks with the collector did not yield the desired results, the villagers decided to continue their protests.

On Saturday, Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy, who recovered from Covid-19, visited Talla Proddatur and tried to appease the villages. He reiterated his commitment to solve their problems and ensure justice for them. “As I was infected with coronavirus, I could not visit you during the protest for the past 10 days. Our government is ready to compensate you all and even arrange temporary shelter.

Officials were asked not to dismantle the houses and other structures till R&R facilities are provided. There will be only a slight increase in the volume of water to be stored in the reservoir compared to the previous years,” he said and sought their cooperation. However, his efforts to convince the protesting villages did not yield any result and after he left the place, villagers continued their agitation and decided to protest until their demands were met.