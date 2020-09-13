Techie manufactures ID liquor with YouTube knowhow in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: To earn easy money through bootlegging as the prices of liquor in the State are skyrocketing, a BTech graduate took the help of YouTube to know the nitty-gritty of manufacturing Illicitly Distilled liquor and set up a unit in his rented house in the temple town, besides indulging in smuggling of non-duty paid liquor from neighbouring Karnataka.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths who got wind of his illegal activity, raided his house on Saturday and took him into custody. M Vamsi Krishna Reddy (29), who worked in Malaysia, returned to his native place Thotapalli in Pakala mandal of Chittoor district. Due to the impact of lockdown, he lost his job.

He pursued BTech (IT) from a reputed college in Chittoor and worked for a website as a freelance techie. When questioned, Vamsi Krishna told the investigators that he lost nearly Rs 20 lakh in investments in software in Malaysia. His father, who is a farmer, also lost some land in widening of the National Highway. “Vamsi Krishna was manufacturing ID liquor in an innovative manner as the entire process did not emanate any pungent or foul smell from the house,’’ SEB Assistant Excise Superintendent M Sudheer Babu said.

The techie was selling ID liquor after filling it in one litre water bottles. About 70 one litre bottles of ID liquor, 70 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 44 NDPL bottles of Karnataka and a motorbike were seized in the raid. Sudheer Babu said though the accused was claiming that he was manufacturing ID liquor since lockdown, they suspect that the illegal activity might have been going on for the past few years. The SEB suspects the involvement of Vamsi Krishna’s brother also in manufacturing ID liquor.