Vizianagaram district tops State in MGNREGS works

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district has topped the State in various components of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Major components include generating maximum number of person days, average days of employment, average wage (daily) paid.

According to officials, 26,998 job cards were issued and 42,102 individuals were enrolled during lockdown. Also `57,879.21 lakh was spent under the wage component during this fiscal, they added. Following COVID-19-induced lockdown in March, a large number of migrants returned to their homes in Vizianagaram.

As many as 4,62,472 job cards were issued in the district since the beginning of the project and 8,84,182 wage workers were enrolled. As many as 6,95,899 workers from 4,02,686 households were provided wage works under the MGNREGS during this fiscal.

District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project director A Nageswara Rao told TNIE that Vizianagaram topped the State by providing 239.72 lakh man-days. Vizianagaram was followed by Prakasam with 234.29 lakh person days, Anantapur with 221.28 lakh and Vizag with 213.59 lakh person days.

The district also topped in providing the highest average wage amount (per day) of `241.64 followed by Kadapa at `236, Vizag at `235.25 and Chittor at `234.15, he added. The district ranked top in average days of employment by providing 59.53 lakh person days since April this year followed by Vizag 56.32 lakh, Anantapur 55.51 lakh and Kadapa 49.85 lakh man-days. Vizianagaram registered 99.21 per cent in payment of wages within three days after six days of work to the individuals. It was followed by Guntur (98.32%), Srikakulam (97.87% and Nellore (97.61%).