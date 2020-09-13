STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram district tops State in MGNREGS works

Vizianagaram district has topped the State in various components of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). 

Published: 13th September 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

MGNREGS

According to officials, 26,998 job cards were issued and 42,102 individuals were enrolled during lockdown.

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district has topped the State in various components of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Major components include generating maximum number of person days, average days of employment, average wage (daily) paid. 

According to officials, 26,998 job cards were issued and 42,102 individuals were enrolled during lockdown. Also `57,879.21 lakh was spent under the wage component during this fiscal, they added. Following COVID-19-induced lockdown in March, a large number of migrants returned to their homes in Vizianagaram. 

As many as 4,62,472 job cards were issued in the district since the beginning of the project and 8,84,182 wage workers were enrolled. As many as 6,95,899 workers from 4,02,686 households were provided wage works under the MGNREGS during this fiscal. 

District Water Management Agency (DWMA) project director A Nageswara Rao told TNIE that Vizianagaram topped the State by providing 239.72 lakh man-days. Vizianagaram was followed by Prakasam with 234.29 lakh person days, Anantapur with 221.28 lakh and Vizag with 213.59 lakh person days.

The district also topped in providing the highest average wage amount (per day) of `241.64 followed by Kadapa at `236, Vizag at `235.25 and Chittor at `234.15, he added. The district ranked top in average days of employment by providing 59.53 lakh person days since April this year followed by Vizag 56.32 lakh, Anantapur 55.51 lakh and Kadapa 49.85 lakh man-days. Vizianagaram registered 99.21 per cent in payment of wages within three days after six days of work to the individuals. It was followed by Guntur (98.32%), Srikakulam (97.87% and Nellore (97.61%).  

TAGS
Vizianagaram MGNREGS
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp