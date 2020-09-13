Yanamala slams YSRC government for leaking probe report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has accused the YSRC government of launching a misinformation campaign against the Opposition leaders in order to divert public attention from the ruling party leaders’ “massive corruption”.

Yanamala asserted that the Cabinet Sub-Committee and SIT probes were ordered into Amaravati land deals only with an ulterior motive to take vengeance against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking political revenge against the TDP as it was exposing his government’s countless scams, illegal activities and atrocities on Dalits.

Questioning the propriety and legality of the Sub Committee, he said the SIT was just recounting the allegations made by the Sub Committee without any evidence. “The Chief Minister is thinking that everybody is corrupt just like him. All the ideas and opinions of Jagan are filled with criminal intentions,” he alleged.

The former minister slammed the YSRC government for leaking probe report on the Amaravati land deals even though the matter was pending before the court. The leakage of the report was yet another contempt of court committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, he remarked.